Cheektowaga man killed in Lovejoy hit-and-run

A 43-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in Lovejoy after being struck by a driver who fled the scene, according to Buffalo police.

Officers responded to Ludington Street, west of North Ogden Street, at about 10:45 p.m., a police department spokesman said in an email.

The pedestrian, who was from Cheektowaga but whose name was withheld, died at the scene.

Police have not released any further details about the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

