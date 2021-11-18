 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheektowaga man killed in Lovejoy hit-and-run
0 comments

Cheektowaga man killed in Lovejoy hit-and-run

Support this work for $1 a month

A 43-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in Lovejoy after being struck by a driver who fled the scene, according to Buffalo police.

Officers responded to Ludington Street, west of North Ogden Street, at about 10:45 p.m., a police department spokesman said in an email.

The pedestrian, who was from Cheektowaga but whose name was withheld, died at the scene.

Police have not released any further details about the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Canada to ease testing for returning citizens – but not Americans

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News