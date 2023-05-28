A federal grand jury has indicted a Cheektowaga man on charges of production and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

If found guilty, Dustin Coffelt, 33, faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer ordered him to remain detained.

According to the indictment, Depew police began investigating Coffelt in July 2022 after a report accusing him of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Further investigation determined that the alleged abuse apparently had continued for several years and included communications via social media and text messaging.

Prosecutors said investigators confiscated Coffelt's cellphone on July 29, 2022, and allegedly found numerous sexually explicit images of the girl.