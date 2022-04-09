Cheektowaga man in stable condition after shooting Friday night

A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound Friday night, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Detective said the shooting took place in the 300 block of Moselle Street, near East Ferry Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.