Cheektowaga man in stable condition after shooting Friday night

A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound Friday night, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Detective said the shooting took place in the 300 block of Moselle Street, near East Ferry Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

