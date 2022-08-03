Cheektowaga man in serious condition after shooting in Black Rock

A 36-year-old Cheektowaga man is in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Tuesday night in the Black Rock neighborhood, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Northwest District officers responded to a call about the incident just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Niagara Street, near Hertel Avenue. The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC.