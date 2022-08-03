 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheektowaga man in serious condition after shooting in Black Rock

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 36-year-old Cheektowaga man is in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Tuesday night in the Black Rock neighborhood, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Northwest District officers responded to a call about the incident just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Niagara Street, near Hertel Avenue. The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unprecedented rain causes severe flooding in Pakistan’s largest city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News