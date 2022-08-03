Cheektowaga man in serious condition after shooting in Black Rock

A 36-year-old Cheektowaga man is in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Tuesday night in the Black Rock neighborhood, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, Northwest District officers responded to a call about the incident just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Niagara Street, near Hertel Avenue. The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.