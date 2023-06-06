A Cheektowaga man was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation on a felony animal cruelty charge for fatally injuring two cats, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Moises L. Germanguerrero, 23, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He was accused of the charges in 2021.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Germanguerrero’s girlfriend delivered a dead 8-month-old cat to a local veterinary hospital on March 29, 2021.

Later that year, Germanguerrero’s girlfriend delivered a 7-month-old cat to a different veterinary hospital to be treated for head trauma. The cat was later euthanized by SPCA due to the severity of its injury.

In both cases, police believe Germanguerrero hit the animals with a closed fist. The SPCA found that both cats suffered from blunt force trauma to their heads.

In addition to probation, Case imposed a no-animal order on him that will be in effect for the next five years.