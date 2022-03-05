 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheektowaga man fatally shot in car
Cheektowaga man fatally shot in car

A Cheektowaga man was fatally shot late Friday night on Kensington Avenue, Buffalo police said.

The victim, who was 39, was inside a vehicle when he was shot at about 11:15 p.m. He was declared dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

"Detectives say a male was struck by gunfire while inside of a vehicle," police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Saturday.

The death marks the ninth homicide in Buffalo so far in 2022. Eight of the homicides were handled by the Buffalo Police Department and one fell within the jurisdiction of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. In 2021, there were 13 homicides in Buffalo in the first two months of the year. In 2020, there were nine.

No arrests have been made. Police asked anyone with information to call the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

