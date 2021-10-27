Cheektowaga man faces felony charges in deaths of two cats

The suspicious deaths of two cats has led to felony charges against a Cheektowaga man after more than six months of investigation, Erie County District Attorney John T. Flynn announced.

Moises L. Germanguerrero, 21, is accused of fatally injuring the cats by striking them with a closed fist. He was arraigned on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals before Cheektowaga Town Justice David M. Stevens and released pending a court appearance Jan. 6. He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted.

Flynn said the SPCA Serving Erie County began an investigation after Germanguerrero’s girlfriend brought a dead cat to a veterinary hospital on March 29. A necropsy showed that the cat died from a blunt force trauma to the head.

On Oct. 18, his girlfriend brought another cat that was seriously injured to a different veterinary hospital. It was taken to the SPCA, where it was euthanized. This cat also suffered a blunt force trauma to the head, an SPCA veterinarian determined.

“These cases become incredibly personal,” said SPCA interim president and CEO Beth Shapiro. “Just this case alone ... represented more than six months of discussion and fact-checking and, yes, a range of emotions.”

