Cheektowaga man faces child pornography charges

A Cheektowaga man was charged with producing and possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors said Monday.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, the suspect, Kenneth Ritchie, 30, invited a person he met through an internet dating app to his home on July 16. While the witness was at his home, Ritchie is accused of showing the witness sexually explicit photos and videos of children he had saved on his phone. The witness told Ritchie the images were disgusting, took the phone and drove to the Cheektowaga Police Department to turn the device over to investigators.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, police obtained a warrant for the phone and a subsequent search yielded additional sexually explicit content, including photos of a child younger than 5 who it was clear – based on other images – that Ritchie knew personally. Prosecutors said Ritchie also used the anonymous messaging app Telegram to traffic in child pornography.
Ritchie appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy for a detention hearing Monday and was ordered held. If convicted, he faces 15 to 50 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.