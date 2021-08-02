Cheektowaga man faces child pornography charges

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, the suspect, Kenneth Ritchie, 30, invited a person he met through an internet dating app to his home on July 16. While the witness was at his home, Ritchie is accused of showing the witness sexually explicit photos and videos of children he had saved on his phone. The witness told Ritchie the images were disgusting, took the phone and drove to the Cheektowaga Police Department to turn the device over to investigators.