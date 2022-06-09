Cheektowaga man charged with manslaughter following fatal knife fight

A Cheektowaga man was charged with manslaughter after a fatal knife fight in a parking lot off Harlem Road, Cheektowaga police announced Thursday.

Police responding to a call about the fight say they found Jaquan Combs, 27, behind the building. Police could see blood on Combs and they found a folding knife with blood on it in one of Combs' pockets, they said.

The fight was reported just after 2 p.m. in the lot at 3865 Harlem Road.

Witnesses told police they saw two men fighting each other and that one had a knife. When police arrived, they said, they found one man unresponsive and lying in the doorway at the front of the building with an apparent stab wound to his neck. Employees were performing CPR. The first police officers to arrive assisted with the first aid until an ambulance from AMR arrived. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Bryce Hill, 21, of Cheektowaga.

Investigators said they learned that Hill worked at the building and that Combs and Hill arrived together in a vehicle.

Combs was charged with first-degree manslaughter and was arraigned Thursday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court. He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.