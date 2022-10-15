 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheektowaga man charged after discovery of collection of child pornography images

A Cheektowaga man accused of having hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography on electronic devices has been charged in federal court, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Michael P. Daly, 47, was released on conditions after an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. If convicted on a charge of possession of child pornography, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said State Police executed a search warrant at Daly's home on Oct. 22, 2020, and seized a laptop computer, a flash drive and an iPhone. A forensic search of the devices turned up more than 230,000 images and 95 videos of child pornography, some involving prepubescent minors and violence.

According to the complaint, State Police began an investigation that led to Daly's arrest after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2019 that an image of child pornography had been uploaded to their network.

Reporter

Dale Anderson

