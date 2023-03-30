A Cheektowaga man caught on cellphone video yelling racial slurs and calling for violence against Black and Latino people was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree aggravated harassment, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Richard T. Stasiak, 65, was also charged with a violation for disorderly conduct when he appeared Wednesday morning before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David Stevens.

Stevens also issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim in the incident.

Prosecutors alleged that around 1 p.m. March 20, Stasiak "used abusive or obscene language toward the victim in a parking lot of a grocery store on Walden Avenue" and also threatened the person.

Video of the encounter went viral and was viewed on Twitter more than 2.2 million times.

Keven Moses of Cheektowaga, who is Black, told The Buffalo News that he drove his vehicle into the parking lot of the store on Walden Avenue around noon that day and left his wife, Cheryl, in the passenger seat as he went inside to make a quick purchase. When he left the store, he said he heard his wife calling for him about a man entering the store who she said had just damaged their vehicle. Moses said he approached the man, who is white.

"I said, 'Sir, my wife just said you damaged my vehicle,' and he said, 'I don't know what you're talking about,' and kept walking away," Moses recalled in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News.

Moses said he went to assess the damage to his vehicle, took photos of it with his cellphone, as well as photos of the other man's vehicle and license plate.

Moses said that when the man returned to the parking lot after about 15 minutes, he approached Moses, began using a racist slur, and in reference to the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo in which 10 Black people were fatally shot by a white supremacist, told Moses that even more should have been killed.

That's when Moses began recording using his cellphone.

The video, recorded by Keven Moses, shows the man saying to him, "You're not even (expletive) animals," and, using epithets, calling for the slaughter of all Black and Latino people.

Town police began an investigation and said their Behavioral Health Team was involved after they determined that police had previous contact with Stasiak.

Stasiak was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. July 3.