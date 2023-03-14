A Cheektowaga man was arrested Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection in Clarence, according to New York State Police.
Troopers said 58-year-old Mark A. Vacanti was charged with second-degree criminal contempt after they responded to a report of an order of protection violation on Coventry Green Circle in Clarence.
Following his arrest, Vacanti was arraigned in Clarence Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Harold McNeil
