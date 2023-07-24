A Cheektowaga man awaiting sentence on a prior case has pleaded guilty to committing three more crimes, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Mark L. Cepuchowski, 39, entered pleas before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, and third-degree attempted burglary, a Class E felony.
The charges stem from thefts of $8,129.98 in merchandise on March 6 from department stores in the towns of Lancaster and Orchard Park. Prosecutors said security surveillance videos linked Cepuchowski to both incidents.
DNA evidence linked him to another theft on Oct. 3, 2021, at a car wash on West Main Street in Springville, prosecutors said. Money was stolen from change machines after doors were damaged to break into the building.
Cepuchowski previously admitted stealing an ATV on July 23, 2020, outside a store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga and had been released on his own recognizance after he was allowed to enter a Judicial Diversion Program in 2021.
He has been held without bail since he was arrested on warrants June 21. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 30 as a second felony offender.
