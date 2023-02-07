A Cheektowaga man accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography was arrested Monday by state police.

Troopers said 29-year-old Bryan J. Slattery is facing felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Clarence, along with the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit, conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in Cheektowaga during which it was determined that Slattery possessed and disseminated child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force exists to identify those who attempt to lure children they meet online for sex or those who disseminate child sexual abuse material online.

Slattery was taken to Buffalo Central Booking and will be arraigned at a later time..