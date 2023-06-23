A Cheektowaga man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat in connection with a bomb threat earlier in the week at the Edward A. Rath County Office Building.

Bradley O’Hara, 42, was taken to Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment on the felony charge, according to Erie County sheriff's deputies.

O’Hara is accused of threatening to bomb the county building Wednesday morning.

Bomb and explosives technicians with the Erie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, along with members of the Erie County Sheriff's K9 Unit searched the building with negative results.

The scene was turned over to detectives from the Sheriff's Investigative Services Division after the area was deemed safe for county employees and visitors to the building.

Investigators identified O’Hara as a suspect and found him in custody of Cheektowaga Police, who had arrested him in connection with an unrelated incident.