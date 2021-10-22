Cheektowaga man, 70, with Alzheimer's reported missing

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a 70-year-old Cheektowaga man who has Alzheimer's disease and a heart condition who was last seen Thursday morning.

Henry L. Hall was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 1205 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga but he's been known to frequent his former apartment near Northampton and Kilhoffer streets in Buffalo.

Hall is Black, has brown eyes, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He is bald, wears glasses and was last seen in black pants and a blue fleece sweater.

Authorities believe he is traveling on foot.

Cheektowaga police ask anyone who sees him to call them at 716-686-3501.

