Cheektowaga man, 70, with Alzheimer's reported missing
Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a 70-year-old Cheektowaga man who has Alzheimer's disease and a heart condition who was last seen Thursday morning.

Henry Hall, missing man

Henry Hall, left.

Henry L. Hall was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 1205 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga but he's been known to frequent his former apartment near Northampton and Kilhoffer streets in Buffalo.

Hall is Black, has brown eyes, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He is bald, wears glasses and was last seen in black pants and a blue fleece sweater.

Authorities believe he is traveling on foot.

Cheektowaga police ask anyone who sees him to call them at 716-686-3501.

