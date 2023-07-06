A man who arrived at a Cheektowaga Dollar General with nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition and starting shooting an assault rifle on Nov. 14, 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Travis J. Green, 34, was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision under a plea agreement with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

One customer at the store on Union Road was shot, suffering injuries to his arm and shoulder.

After the shooting, Green fled, but two bystanders drove a car at the gunman and chased him down, stopping him.

On May 25, after being found competent to stand trial in April, Green pled guilty to a second-degree attempted murder charge in the case. The plea also accounts for a 2018 charge of assault while in a correctional facility for an incident where he was accused of punching a jail deputy on the day of his arrest.