Cheektowaga couple called 'accomplices' in quadruple shooting that killed toddler

A car, cellphone records and spent shell casings found at the scene link a young Cheektowaga couple to the July quadruple shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy, Erie County prosecutors said Wednesday, as they charged the pair with murder and assault for an incident of violence that shook the community.
Dequan I. Richardson, 22, and Jonay B. Robinson, 25, who were previously described by authorities as "persons of interest" in the July 5 shooting, have been indicted by an Erie County grand jury in the death of Shaquelle Walker Jr. The child was shot in the head in a courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes at the end of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
An AR-15-style rifle found in the couple's Slate Creek Drive apartment a day after the shooting has been "forensically linked" to fired casings found at the scene, Assistant District Attorney John P. Feroleto told County Judge Susan Eagan Wednesday during the defendants' arraignment.
Buffalo Police Department homicide detectives also tracked a car seen near the shooting to Robinson, Feroleto said. Cellphone records put Richardson and Robinson together on the day of the shooting and at the shooting scene, the prosecutor told the judge.
Richardson and Robinson each have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; two counts of second-degree assault; two counts of third-degree assault; criminal possession of a firearm; and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
"Each one of these individuals is charged together in concert, working together as accomplices," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said, explaining why each faces the same charges.
Both defendants, wearing orange jail garb and white masks, pleaded not guilty. Eagan ordered both held without bail.
Richardson is accused of being the shooter, while Robinson is accused of driving the vehicle they used, Flynn said. Prosecutors sought two murder counts under separate legal theories of the crime, he said.
The shooting happened in a group of about 20 to 30 people who were outside watching fireworks just before 11 p.m., but only one person so far has come forward to police with information – a relative of the toddler, Flynn said.
"No one else said a word," he said. "Not one."
That includes the three surviving victims.
Defense attorney James Q. Auricchio, who is representing Richardson along with Robert Johnson, said in an email that it will take months to review material prosecutors turned over to the defense.
"Any time a child is lost, it’s an undeniable tragedy. When a child is lost to violence, it’s an unfathomable one," Auricchio said. "But the scope of that tragedy is not evidence, and our client is presumed innocent. The district attorney has a lot of work to do on their case, and we’ve got a lot of work to do on behalf of our client."
Robinson has no criminal record and lost her job as a certified nursing assistant after her arrest, said Ian Harrington, who is Robinson's defense attorney along with Delrease Tota-Neal, in requesting the judge set bail for his client.
Three men were wounded in the shooting – a 27-year-old who was shot in both legs; a 28-year-old who was shot in the foot; and a 29-year-old who was shot in the back, according to prosecutors.
The toddler was not the intended target of the shooting, said Flynn, who also declined to say whether the intended target was, in fact, shot in the incident.
Law enforcement officials would not comment when asked about a potential motive for the shooting.
The day after the shooting, Buffalo police executed a search warrant at the couple's apartment and found a .223-caliber Spikes Tactical "Aris type assault rifle," as well as a .25-caliber Titan pistol. The rifle was used in the Donovan Drive shooting, but the pistol was not, Flynn said.
Nearly 40 rounds of ammunition were fired in the shooting, but authorities would not say whether they believe the recovered rifle was the only weapon used.
Two days after the shooting, Buffalo police officials also said that day the person "responsible" for the shooting was in custody.
Three days after the shooting, when Richardson and Robinson appeared in Cheektowaga Town Court on gun and drug charges in connection with the warrant execution, Flynn called them "persons of interest" in the Donovan Drive shooting, though they had not yet been charged with it.
During Wednesday's arraignment, Eagan said Richardson "needed to be asked more than once to come to court this morning." She told him she expected him to come to court when required, though the case will proceed without him if he doesn't show up, she said.
The pair no longer face drug charges after a substance found in their apartment, initially described as suspected cocaine, was found not to be a controlled substance, according to prosecutors.
Richardson also has been charged in connection with a separate incident in Buffalo that took place in January. Prosecutors allege he displayed a pistol and tried to steal property from a pedestrian near Kensington Avenue and Suffolk Street at about 1:05 a.m. Jan. 10.
Officers tried pulling him over on Suffolk near a ramp to the Kensington Expressway, but Richardson allegedly fled. He pulled over about 10 minutes later on Marion Street, near Bridgeman Street, in the Grant-Amherst area, and was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.
In that case, he's been charged with first-degree attempted robbery and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in the third-degree.
If convicted on a murder charge, the defendants could face life in prison.
Richardson and Robinson have been in custody since their arrest July 7. They're due back in court Sept. 21.