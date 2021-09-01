Cheektowaga couple called 'accomplices' in quadruple shooting that killed toddler

"Each one of these individuals is charged together in concert, working together as accomplices," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said, explaining why each faces the same charges.

Both defendants, wearing orange jail garb and white masks, pleaded not guilty. Eagan ordered both held without bail.

Richardson is accused of being the shooter, while Robinson is accused of driving the vehicle they used, Flynn said. Prosecutors sought two murder counts under separate legal theories of the crime, he said.

The shooting happened in a group of about 20 to 30 people who were outside watching fireworks just before 11 p.m., but only one person so far has come forward to police with information – a relative of the toddler, Flynn said.

"No one else said a word," he said. "Not one."

That includes the three surviving victims.

Defense attorney James Q. Auricchio, who is representing Richardson along with Robert Johnson, said in an email that it will take months to review material prosecutors turned over to the defense.

