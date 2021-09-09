Cheektowaga cops asked to search homicide suspect's home, but he wanted to talk to lawyer

During a court hearing Thursday afternoon, Wachowiak recounted details from the scene at Bruks' home more than two years ago. It was a hearing that began March 9, 2020, just before the shutdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wachowiak testified Thursday he asked Yuriy Bruks if his wife had taken any drugs, because he thought the situation might involve an overdose. His wife had been drinking alcohol, Bruks allegedly told him. Tetiana Bruks was about to take a shower when her husband "heard a thump," he told the officer.

As the conversation between Bruks and the officer continued outside the home, Wachowiak said he noticed Bruks appeared "very wet." Bruks told him he was sweating from the shower, and that the shower had still been running when he pulled his wife out of it, the officer testified.

A few hours later, at the Cheektowaga police station, Bruks was in the lobby when Detective Donald Strozyk approached him. Strozyk wanted Bruks' permission to search his home.

"I'd like to speak to my attorney first," Bruks replied, Strozyk testified Thursday.

Near the start of an interview he wound up having shortly thereafter with detectives, Bruks signed a document acknowledging he waived his rights against self-incrimination, two police detectives testified Thursday.