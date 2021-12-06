Cheektowaga child run over by horse-drawn carriage in Falls

A 5-year-old Cheektowaga boy fell out of a horse-drawn carriage Saturday in Niagara Falls and was run over by the carriage's rear wheel.

A news release Monday from Niagara Falls City Hall said the child "is being evaluated for internal injuries and is in guarded but stable condition" at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The incident occurred about 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Old Falls Street, about two blocks from Niagara Falls State Park.

The release said the boy, his parents and a sibling were riding in a carriage pulled by one horse and owned by International Wedding and Carriage Rides, a Lewiston business.

"While it was making a turn, the child apparently leaned over the side of the carriage and tumbled to the ground, where he was run over by the rear wheel," the release said.

The release said the owner and operator of the business are cooperating with the investigation. A woman who answered the company phone Monday would not provide any information.

