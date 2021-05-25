Cheektowaga Central, bus company battle over dropped contract

The Cheektowaga Central School District filed a lawsuit against a Depew bus company that the district says unilaterally canceled an anticipated $4.6 million contract earlier this month to provide bus service for next school year.
The company and the school district agreed to a contract extension in February, but now the company "seeks to hold the district hostage and is using its students and the district's obligation to provide students with transportation as leverage," attorneys for the district wrote in a lawsuit filed Monday.
WNY Bus Co. claims it faces an "unworkable" financial loss because it will be required to pay higher labor costs due to a worker shortage, according to documents filed in a State Supreme Court lawsuit.
The contract contains no provision for early termination or any allowance for unforeseeable circumstances, according to the district's attorneys.
The bus company wants the district to put the contract out for bid again and told the district in a May 11 letter that it is "confident" its pricing will cost the district between $1 million and $1.5 million less than the next closest bidder, according to the suit.
The district's lawsuit accused the company of breach of contract and violating an implied duty of good faith and fair dealing. The suit asks the court to order the company to provide the service for the upcoming school year and to pay for any future damages of at least $500,000.
Three members of management of WNY Bus Co. could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
In February, the district was considering putting the bus transportation contract out for bid, but agreed to extend its deal with WNY Bus Co. at the company's urging, according to the suit.
The contract extension covered two periods: July and August, as well as September through June 2022. The company said its cancellation only applies to the period starting in September.
In the letter to outgoing Cheektowaga Central Superintendent Mary Morris, company President Gary Yuzbashev said WNY Bus Co. "rescinded" the contract extension – a deal that it claims was presented by the district – due to "a material and unforeseen change of circumstances."
Yuzbashev pointed to several reasons for increased labor costs, including reluctance of a large number of employees to return to work and higher wages being offered for delivery driver positions by online merchants. He also said the general age of the bus-driver demographic is typically 55 or older, who he said are "very sensitive to possible Covid exposure" and require additional incentives.
"We had to pay $3,000 return-to-work bonuses this year," he wrote. "We have already been advertising a payment for $4,000 bonuses for this and the upcoming school year."
The bonuses themselves come out to about $3.70 per hour and the company plans to increase the hourly minimum to $26, and possibly as high as $30, Yuzbashev said in the letter.
The company "cannot pay" such wages under the existing terms of the contract, he said.
But the district's lawyers say the company assumed financial risks in signing a contract.
Cheektowaga Central's students "shouldn't have to suffer simply because any such provider makes a financial miscalculation," the district's attorneys said in court papers.