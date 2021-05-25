Cheektowaga Central, bus company battle over dropped contract

The Cheektowaga Central School District filed a lawsuit against a Depew bus company that the district says unilaterally canceled an anticipated $4.6 million contract earlier this month to provide bus service for next school year.

The company and the school district agreed to a contract extension in February, but now the company "seeks to hold the district hostage and is using its students and the district's obligation to provide students with transportation as leverage," attorneys for the district wrote in a lawsuit filed Monday.

WNY Bus Co. claims it faces an "unworkable" financial loss because it will be required to pay higher labor costs due to a worker shortage, according to documents filed in a State Supreme Court lawsuit.

The contract contains no provision for early termination or any allowance for unforeseeable circumstances, according to the district's attorneys.

The bus company wants the district to put the contract out for bid again and told the district in a May 11 letter that it is "confident" its pricing will cost the district between $1 million and $1.5 million less than the next closest bidder, according to the suit.