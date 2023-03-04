A young man accused in a pair of Cheektowaga carjackings in September has pleaded guilty to all five felony charges against him, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Josue Lubala, 18, of Cheektowaga, entered his pleas before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on single counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted kidnapping, plus two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Lubala, who continues to be held without bail, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison when he is sentences April 6.

Prosecutors said the first carjacking took place about 11 a.m. Sept. 13 in Cheektowaga Town Park, where a woman babysitting a 2-year-old child said a man opened her car door, showed a knife and ordered her into the passenger seat. He drove to an address on Wick Street in Buffalo, let the woman and the toddler out of the vehicle, gave her $5 for a bus and drove away.

The second incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 in the Alexander Community Center parking lot in Cheektowaga Town Park, where a woman reported a man with a knife entered the driver's side of her car and attempted to rob and kidnap her, prosecutors said. She pulled the key from the ignition and ran for help. Lubala was arrested a short time later on Walden Avenue.