Chautauqua deputies find despondent person in brush
Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies located a man who had been reported as despondent and having made comments about self harm in a brushy area in the Town of Portland, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

A 911 call was made to deputies just after 10:45 a.m. on Friday about the despondent person who was believed to have left a residence on Route 380 and went across an open farm field into woods.

Deputies began a search and used a K9 unit and found the person about a half mile from the road in a "brushy area." The person was lying down and was not wearing clothes suitable for the chilly weather.

The person was taken to UPMC Chautauqua hospital by an emergency medical unit for further care. 

