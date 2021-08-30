Chautauqua County man jailed after second arrest in two days

A Chautauqua County man who returned to the scene of a domestic incident was jailed after he was arrested for the second time in two days, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Jemini Merzweiler, 24, of Sherman, was first taken into custody Friday after troopers and Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Sherman following a report of a domestic dispute.

Troopers said Merzweiler, who was violating a court order to stay away, is accused of pushing a woman to the ground during an argument, striking her in the face and hiding her phone when she attempted to call 911.

He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

After Merzweiler was released, he showed up again Saturday at the home in Sherman, despite a stay-away order issued following his first arrest, State Police said. Troopers were called again, arrested him a second time and took him back to the county jail, where he now is held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

