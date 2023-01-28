Chautauqua County man held on sex charges involving minors

A Mayville man arrested on sex charges involving minors has been ordered held following a detention hearing, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

William A. Quinones, 48, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy on charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.

Prosecutors said Quinones was arrested following an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office into a complaint in July 2021 involving the sexual abuse of children during the previous eight years. In all, investigators discovered that four minors had been victims.

According to a criminal complaint, the victims told investigators they had been raped or threatened with rape and had been threatened with violence against themselves and their families if they revealed what had happened.

The criminal complaint added that one victim said she had subject to sexual contact beginning when she was eight years old, sometimes three or four times a week, and had been paid for sexual contact beginning when she was 13. On one occasion, the victim said, she was taken to Erie, Pa., to pick up drugs, then was subjected to a sexual act in a motel on the way home.