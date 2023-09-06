A Chautauqua County man was sentenced Tuesday to two to six years in prison for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a bicyclist in July 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek also revoked the driver's license and vehicle registration of Nicholas J. Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, which will bar him from operating a vehicle when he's released on parole, prosecutors said in a news release.

Rosado, 38, of Mayville, pleaded guilty July 20 to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death in connection with the July 7, 2022, crash on Abbott Road near Kenefick Avenue in Buffalo that killed Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca.

Rosado failed to report the incident to police, prosecutors said.