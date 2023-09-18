A Chautauqua County man who allegedly continued to run a large drug trafficking operation despite several felony counts against him, has been arrested again on a federal drug charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Andre Richards, 23, has been charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was detained after an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy, Ross reported.

According to the report, investigators last March executed search warrants on Richards' vehicle and his residence on South Work Street in Falconer after seeing him apparently dealing drugs while driving around Jamestown.

Prosecutors said the searches discovered about 84 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about $6,600 in cash, a digital scale, a drug processing press, a magazine for a 9mm pistol and bullet.

A subsequent search of a house that Richards allegedly used on North Main Street in Russell, Pa., turned up approximately 20 pounds of meth.

Richards previously was charged with drug and gun possession counts following an investigation into drug trafficking in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties and in Warren, Pa., that began in January 2022.