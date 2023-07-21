A Mayville man pleaded guilty Thursdayto leaving the scene of a fatal crash in connection with the death of a West Seneca bicyclist in Buffalo a year ago, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Nicholas J. Rosado, 38, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, prosecutors said in a news release.

Rosado admitting leaving the scene in his pickup after hitting Theodore Dionne, 27, who was riding his bicycle on Abbott Road near Kenefick Avenue around 10 p.m. July 7, 2022.

Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, pleaded guilty to the highest count in the indictment he faced, according to prosecutors.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek has committed to sentence Rosado to two to six years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

Rosado remains held without bail. He's scheduled be sentenced Sept. 5.