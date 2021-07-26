 Skip to main content
Chautauqua County Jail inmate dies after apparent medical emergency
An inmate at the Chautauqua County Jail has died after suffering an apparent medical emergency, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on its website.

According to the report, the inmate, a 65-year-old man, experienced chest pains and difficulty breathing on Monday.

Emergency Medical Services were called, the report noted, and the man was taken Westfield Memorial Hospital, where he became unresponsive and could not be revived. His name was not immediately released.

The sheriff’s office added that, according to new state law, the state Attorney General’s Office was notified and sent a detective to the jail to investigate.

