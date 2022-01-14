Chautauqua County family devastated by fatal fire finds solace in heroism of 12-year-old

A 12-year-old girl and her 7-year-old little brother from Chautauqua County are fighting for their lives in the burn unit at a Pittsburgh hospital after a fire tore through their home in the middle of the night this week.
Their youngest brother, Watson, just weeks shy of his second birthday, did not survive.
But from what the children's family is piecing together, it was not for lack of trying – and the toll could have been even worse.
They believe the girl, Elliye Taylor, who was on the second-floor of the family house in Sherman, made her way to her 7-year-old brother, Miles, kicked open a window, and threw him out to safety. They also believe she tried to find her toddler brother but couldn't because of the ferocious fire and jumped out the window.
Then the two children went to a neighbor's house to ask for help.
"Elliye is a hero," Julie Marie Griswold, a family member, said Thursday afternoon.
Elliye's condition was stable. Her brother's was more precarious.
Elliye suffered burns over 60% of her body, and Miles is burned over 80% of his body, Griswold said.
"He needs all the prayers he can get," his grandmother, Teresa Griswold, said.
The fire broke out at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday. It was about 19 degrees outside, according to the National Weather Service.
Tiffany Taylor was home asleep with her five children in the family's two-story home on West Main Street while her husband, Josh, was at work at the Cummins Engine Plant in Lakewood.
Family members said Tiffany Taylor woke up to the sound of the fire alarm going off.
"The mother got the twins out," Griswold said. The twins, Archer and Holden, are 4. "But Tiffany could not get back in the house."
The fire had grown too intense.
In the meantime, Elliye rescued her brother, Miles, and tried to save Watson, too.
"She's the strongest, most beautiful little girl you'd ever meet," Teresa Griswold said.
Miles, she said, is a delightful child who loves to wrestle and play on his Nintendo Switch. "He's a little boy," she said.
And Watson was an adorable little boy. "He was a joyful fellow," his grandmother said. "He loved playing. He loves his brothers and sister. He was a daddy's boy."
The cause of the fire was related to an issue where electrical line entered the home, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.
Days after the fire, the injured children were in and out of consciousness at the burn center.
Both have long recoveries ahead of them.
The parents are staying in Pittsburgh but are making plans to take turns coming back and forth back to Sherman where relatives were taking care of the twins.
So far, the family hasn't told Elliye and Miles that Watson didn't make it.
They are also holding off on a funeral for now.
"The funeral arrangements are going to be made by the family at a later date when the two older kids can be there," said Chanel Whitacre, Julie Griswold's partner. "Everybody needs that closure."
Family, friends, neighbors and strangers are now rallying to help the Taylor family who are coping with overwhelming devastation. The family said it's actually the second time the Taylors have lost a home to a fire. Three years ago, their former house, which was being remodeled, burned down. Luckily no one was home that time but they had to find a new home and start over.
Julie Griswold started a Gofundme.com fundraiser to help cover the cost of Watson's funeral as well as traveling and medical costs. By Friday morning, it has raised close to $60,000. Donations ranged from $10 to $10,000.
"I pray for your family. I can’t imagine what you are going through. Sending much love to you and your family! God Bless," wrote one donor.
Donations were also being accepted at the Sherman Volunteer Fire Department, 122 Park St., through the weekend. A candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday where the family house stood at 157 W. Main St.
The family thanked the public for their generosity.
"The community has shown an outrageous amount of support," Whitacre said. They've received lots of clothes for the twins and are collecting items for the two children in the hospital. "It's a long road before they can put on clothes or play with toys," she said.
"We know and we understand that not everybody can hand out money," she said. "But it just takes two seconds to send up a prayer and a prayer will also mean the world to the family."