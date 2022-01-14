Chautauqua County family devastated by fatal fire finds solace in heroism of 12-year-old

Days after the fire, the injured children were in and out of consciousness at the burn center.

Both have long recoveries ahead of them.

The parents are staying in Pittsburgh but are making plans to take turns coming back and forth back to Sherman where relatives were taking care of the twins.

So far, the family hasn't told Elliye and Miles that Watson didn't make it.

They are also holding off on a funeral for now.

"The funeral arrangements are going to be made by the family at a later date when the two older kids can be there," said Chanel Whitacre, Julie Griswold's partner. "Everybody needs that closure."

Family, friends, neighbors and strangers are now rallying to help the Taylor family who are coping with overwhelming devastation. The family said it's actually the second time the Taylors have lost a home to a fire. Three years ago, their former house, which was being remodeled, burned down. Luckily no one was home that time but they had to find a new home and start over.