Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt has declared he wants a life sentence imposed on Dustin Post after his conviction on six of nine counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.

"I fully intend to press hard for the maximum sentence to ensure that Mr. Post spends the rest of his life behind bars," Schmidt said in a statement following the verdict Friday by a Chautauqua County Court jury. Judge David Foley has scheduled sentencing for April 10.

Post, 27, formerly of Fredonia and Silver Creek, was charged in connection with numerous sexual incidents involving children under the age of 12 between September 2015 and August 2019. He had been indicted on 11 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree rape.

Post has been held in Chautauqua County jail awaiting trial on these charges since he was sentenced in February 2022 to 50 years in prison on federal charges of production and possession of child pornography.