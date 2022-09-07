 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chautauqua County DA requests more time to review files in Rushdie stabbing case

  • Updated
  • 0
Hadi Matar in Court

Hadi Matar, the alleged attacker of author Salman Rushdie, goes back to jail after a court appearance in Mayville Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Chautauqua County District Attorney said Wednesday that the prosecution needs more time to review more than 30,000 files produced by state police in its ongoing investigation of the Aug. 12 attack on novelist Salman Rushdie on the stage of the Chautauqua Institution amphitheater. 

During the discovery conference, District Attorney Jason L. Schmidt formally notified Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley and the defense that the voluminous materials collected in the case meet the criteria for allowing the prosecution a 30-day extension before making a motion.

"To this end, we have filed an application with the Court seeking a protective order preserving the confidentiality of witnesses and limiting the persons who may review the materials we disclose," Schmidt said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Arguments on that application have been scheduled for Tuesday. Schmidt said that, so far, the prosecution has limited the materials shared with the defense mostly to statements made to police by the accused attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Farview, N.J.

"I intend to take full advantage of the time allotted to the prosecution under applicable statutes so that we can ensure our compliance with the discovery laws and maintain the integrity of our case," Schmidt said.

Rushdie, who was scheduled to speak at Chautauqua Institution, was attacked while sitting on a chair on stage shortly after the program opened with introductory remarks.

Mata was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, arraigned on the day following the attack and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This almost perfect dinosaur fossil is up for auction in Paris

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News