The long road in the prosecution of Charles L. Jones seemingly wrapped up Thursday, but it didn't come without one last near-hiccup.

Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend, mother in 2019 admits to slayings for second time Charles L. Jones has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter, just as jury selection in his double murder trial was to begin.

Jones, who has pleaded guilty twice to the 2019 killings of his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams, and ex-girlfriend, Jacquetta L. Lee, told a judge at his sentencing Thursday he didn't kill Lee.

He claimed his mother killed Lee, and claimed there was video footage that proved it.

Prosecutors pegged the move as the latest attempt by Jones to "manipulate the system," and then Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio sentenced him to 50 years in prison, the term he agreed to in an April plea deal.

"You, Mr. Jones, have no sense of right or wrong. You have played the system your whole life," DiTullio said. "You have no moral compass. You have no soul. You kill people."

Jones, 28, first pleaded guilty in 2021 to second-degree murder charges in the separate fatal stabbings of Lee, 25, and his mother, 52. Earlier this year, the judge allowed him to withdraw those pleas after finding previous defense attorneys did not provide him "meaningful representation."

He pleaded guilty April 24 to two counts of first-degree manslaughter, and could have faced up to 50 years to life in prison had he gone to trial.

Curtis Lee, Jacquetta's father, told the court he had warned Jones to stay away from his daughter, and warned his daughter to stay away from Jones.

"This impact statement was one of the hardest things I ever had to do, because there were so many layers to this madness that it's destroyed my sense of normalcy, and the lives of my friends and family," Curtis Lee said. "So many ways this reckless series of events could have been turned around and just go in the other direction. Before this massive disaster could impact anyone, this all could have changed."

After Jones made a statement denying guilt in his mother's death, Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III argued that the court still had a valid guilty plea on the record.

"Please give this family some mercy," Partridge said. "Let's move on."

April's plea deal included a waiver by Jones to pursue a lesser sentence if he could demonstrate he had been a victim of domestic violence.

Police found Lee dead in her Main Street apartment on July 18, 2019. About a month later, Atwood Williams' body was found in her Jefferson Avenue apartment.

Detectives estimated she had been dead between one and four weeks when she was found in a closet wrapped in a rug, DiTullio said Thursday.

Jones was on parole for robbery at the time of the two killings.

He also has been connected with a third death – that of his and Lee's 10-month-old daughter, who died in February 2018. Police believe Jones was alone with Royalty Ava-Lee Jones in May 2017, shortly before the then-1-month-old was rushed to the hospital. She spent most of the rest of her life there, having suffered brain damage.

On Thursday, Jones denied killing his daughter.