Charges upgraded to murder after Cambridge Avenue stabbing victim dies

Charges against a Buffalo man have been upgraded to second-degree murder after the woman he was accused of stabbing earlier this month died from her injuries, according court records and Buffalo police.

James L. Allen, 67, faces murder and other charges in Buffalo City Court in connection with a Nov. 4 stabbing on Cambridge Avenue.

Allen was initially charged with assault. Homicide detectives upgraded the charges after the victim died, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

In addition to the murder charge, Allen also was charged with both felony and misdemeanor assault, child endangerment and harassment, according to court records.

Allen, who is being held in the Erie County Holding Center, is scheduled to appear in City Court on Thursday for a report on the results of a forensic examination, according to city court personnel.