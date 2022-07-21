Charges to be dismissed against Betty Jean Grant under court agreement

Charges will be dismissed against former Erie County Legislature chair Betty Jean Grant under an agreement made Thursday in City Court as her trial was scheduled to begin.

Assistant District Attorney Gary M. Ertel said prosecutors agreed to adjourn the case and dismiss the charges in six months if Grant, 74, continues her community service and issues an apology letter to Betty Stevens, the voter she was accused of harassing at the Delavan Grider Community Center polling place during early voting on Oct. 23, 2021.

Grant was accused of an election law violation and harassment after she livestreamed a video of Stevens filling out a ballot amid the hotly contested Buffalo mayoral election.

Grant's attorney, James A.W. McLeod, accepted the offer of an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, and Judge Andrew C. LoTempio granted the agreement.