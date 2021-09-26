Charges run gamut from multiagency police operation in Niagara Falls

Another man picked up for failing to appear on a misdemeanor driving while impaired by drugs charge was released on his own recognizance.

Police pulled over a vehicle at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday on 19th Street, just south of Ferry Avenue, because it lacked a license plate lamp, according to a city police report.

Inside the vehicle, police found a defaced revolver in the driver's waistband. In the trunk, police found a 12-gauge shotgun with a pistol grip and a 9 mm handgun with 16 rounds in the magazine.

Dwayne L. Walker, 31, of Michigan Avenue, was charged with three felony gun possession charges and one misdemeanor gun charge. Walker, who has an active order of protection against him that bars him from possessing any firearms, also was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and issued a traffic ticket.

About 11:30 p.m., police tried stopping a man walking his dog on 10th Street, between Walnut and Ferry avenues, after an officer recognized him and knew him to be on probation, according to another police report.

As a patrol car pulled up alongside the man and an officer told him to stop, the man ran south down 10th Street, but was apprehended by other officers. An officer reportedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the man's waistband.