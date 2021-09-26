Charges run gamut from multiagency police operation in Niagara Falls

Those arrested as part of this week's multiagency police action in Niagara Falls aimed at combating an increase in gun violence included two men allegedly found in possession of guns, four men wanted for failure to appear in court on a variety of charges, two women who failed to pull over for a traffic stop and two other men with multiple open criminal cases in Falls City Court.
According to police and court records, the 10 people arrested included a man who failed to appear in court earlier this month on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. He was released by a judge on non-monetary conditions.
Police on Wednesday announced the results of a seven-hour operation that started Tuesday night involving 85 officers from local, state and federal police agencies. The effort focused on high-crime areas and targeting the city's "most violent offenders." Authorities did not release much detail that day about the individuals and the charges they face.
The arrests included another man who failed to show up in court multiple times on misdemeanor drug possession and petit larceny charges. A judge set bail in his case.
Another man with two open cases, including a felony drug charge, also was picked up as part of the police operation. Alfonzo M. Hicks, 24, who also has a separate misdemeanor weapons case, was released on non-monetary conditions.
Another man picked up for failing to appear on a misdemeanor driving while impaired by drugs charge was released on his own recognizance.
Police pulled over a vehicle at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday on 19th Street, just south of Ferry Avenue, because it lacked a license plate lamp, according to a city police report.
Inside the vehicle, police found a defaced revolver in the driver's waistband. In the trunk, police found a 12-gauge shotgun with a pistol grip and a 9 mm handgun with 16 rounds in the magazine.
Dwayne L. Walker, 31, of Michigan Avenue, was charged with three felony gun possession charges and one misdemeanor gun charge. Walker, who has an active order of protection against him that bars him from possessing any firearms, also was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and issued a traffic ticket.
About 11:30 p.m., police tried stopping a man walking his dog on 10th Street, between Walnut and Ferry avenues, after an officer recognized him and knew him to be on probation, according to another police report.
As a patrol car pulled up alongside the man and an officer told him to stop, the man ran south down 10th Street, but was apprehended by other officers. An officer reportedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the man's waistband.
Delanio M. Phelps, 26, of 10th Street, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Earlier in the evening, around 9, police tried pulling over an SUV that failed to completely stop at a stop sign at 20th Street and Calumet Avenue.
The driver did not pull over for nearly a mile, until she reached Profit Lane, between Highland Avenue and Ninth Street.
The driver and passenger were each issued appearance tickets and released. The driver was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a vehicle and was issued traffic tickets, according to a police report and Niagara Falls City Court records. The passenger was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Police said they found a plastic bag of an off-white, rock-like substance inside the driver's purse, as well as a small digital scale on the vehicle's floor, according to the report. Neither occupant was immediately charged with anything drug-related.
Another of those arrested, William E. Scarbrough, 29, has two open cases – one with two misdemeanors and another with three misdemeanors, including assault and child endangerment.
Police also arrested Samuel D. McCullough, 47, who has four open cases in city court, including a felony cocaine case and another in which he's charged with felony evidence tampering.