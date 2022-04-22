Charges may be dismissed against Royalton man who shot cat

Charges may be dismissed in six months against a Royalton man who was charged with shooting a trapped cat to death.

Timothy Van Buren, 73, was granted an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal Thursday night by Town Justice James G. Budde, according to Rick Salisbury, an animal cruelty officer for the SPCA of Niagara.

That means that if Van Buren avoids further legal trouble for the next six months, the aggravated animal cruelty charge against him will be dropped.

Amy L. Lewis, SPCA executive director, said the male cat was killed March 1 on the property of Judith Wagner on Riddle Road.

It was caught in a trap laid at Wagner's request by Cat By Cat, a group that specializes in trapping, neutering and releasing outdoor cats.

"Everyone involved is disappointed," Lewis said. "Animal cruelty isn't taken as seriously as we all – Niagara SPCA and Cat by Cat – would like it to be. We were hoping for some amount of justice for this poor, defenseless trapped cat."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.