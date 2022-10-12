Charges lodged in incidents targeting Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman

Two men were charged this week in separate criminal incidents targeting Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman, and police are investigating how the cases are connected, authorities said Wednesday.

First, a 40-year-old Buffalo man is charged with throwing objects into two homes on Hillbrook Drive on three occasions earlier this year – including a dummy pipe bomb tossed into Hartman’s home. Adam A. Jones has told investigators he was paid to do this, Eden Police Chief Gregory Savage said.

Eden police probe string of strange incidents on Hillbrook Drive Someone – or perhaps more than one person – threw objects on six separate occasions through the windows or front doors of three homes on Hillbrook Drive, a residential street off North Main Street.

In addition, a Hillbrook resident who lives next door to Hartman is accused of a campaign of harassment dating to 2021. Luigi Palmieri, 48, is charged with repeatedly violating an order of protection obtained by the Hartmans.

The sets of incidents both center on Hartman, who is running for Erie County clerk, and on Hillbrook Drive. Police have not charged Palmieri in damaging the homes, but they are exploring any ties among the incidents.

“It's hard to imagine that there's two scenarios playing out over there,” Savage said. “I believe they're connected, but we haven't been able to definitively show that.”

Eden supervisor says police investigating partial pipe bomb thrown into her home Melissa Hartman, who switched political parties from Republican to Democrat in February and is running for Erie County clerk, said the device had multiple threats written on it.

Palmieri’s attorney, Dan DuBois, said his client denies wrongdoing and, further, is not involved in the criminal mischief incidents along Hillbrook.

“At this point, these are allegations,” DuBois said. “These allegations arise from a long-standing neighbor dispute.”

The incidents came to public attention in April, when Hartman revealed someone had thrown a partial pipe bomb through a window at 3 a.m. March 28.

Hartman said at a news conference that the pipe bomb, which did not explode, had messages threatening her if she didn't drop out of the county clerk’s race.

Hartman has served as Eden supervisor since 2016, initially as a registered Republican before switching parties to run for clerk as a Democrat.

One week later, Eden police announced the dummy pipe bomb was one of six times that someone had thrown objects into homes along Hillbrook. In August, Eden police disclosed a seventh such incident.

In all, Savage said Wednesday: Hartman’s home was struck once; the Palmieri home next to hers was not struck; the home to the west of Palmieri's was struck five times; the next home over was not struck; and the next home to the west was struck once.

The other homes were hit with rocks or pieces of metal, Savage said.

On Tuesday, Jones was charged with felony criminal mischief for two incidents on March 6 and Aug. 15, targeting the home that was struck five times in all, and for throwing the fake pipe bomb on March 28 at the Hartmans’ home. The other four incidents remain under investigation.

Savage said Jones has no direct connection to Hillbrook, but he claimed to police that someone paid him to take part in these incidents.

Jones did not name Palmieri, said Savage, who declined further comment on the identity of the possible conspirator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jones appeared Tuesday in Eden Town Court, but the town justice recused herself. Police said Jones will be arraigned when the case is transferred to another court.

The incidents tied to Palmieri date to July 2, 2021, when he is accused of setting off a powerful firework near members of the Hartman family at their home, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. No one was hurt.

He was charged in Eden Town Court with reckless endangerment, harassment and unlawfully dealing with fireworks. The case was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal on Jan. 4, but the Hartmans obtained an order of protection.

Palmieri is accused of violating that order on numerous occasions. The District Attorney’s Office didn't identify who obtained the order, but Savage confirmed it was Melissa Hartman and her family.

First, on Oct. 27, Melissa Hartman said she twice saw Palmieri driving near Eden Town Hall.

On April 3, prosecutors say, Palmieri drove slowly past Hartman’s son “with no legitimate purpose” as the son walked on Route 62 near Legion Drive. On May 14, Palmieri is accused of driving past and stopping in front of the Hartman home as their children played outside.

On July 13, Palmieri entered Eden Town Hall during a Town Board meeting, prosecutors say, before a town police officer asked him to leave. However, Hartman told authorities she saw Palmieri waiting outside Town Hall after the meeting ended.

The final incident took place at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Savage said a party one block over had just ended and large groups of young people were walking through the neighborhood, drawing residents out of their homes.

Authorities say Palmieri yelled at Melissa Hartman’s husband and then confronted her as she was walking with a neighbor. Palmieri was holding a large metal flashlight and shining it at Melissa Hartman and the neighbor, sparking an argument, prosecutors said.

When Palmieri moved toward the pair, the unnamed neighbor punched Palmieri. Prosecutors say he acted in self-defense.

Given the number of people involved, Savage said he asked the Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Palmieri was given an appearance ticket and the case was transferred to Hamburg Town Court after both Eden town justices recused themselves. He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of menacing and criminal contempt, both misdemeanors.

He also is charged with criminal contempt for the earlier incidents that, prosecutors say, violated the order of protection. He is set to return to Hamburg Town Court on Dec. 6.

Asked how an order of protection works, on a practical level, when the two parties live next to each other, Savage said, “That's the question of the year, and I think the answer to that is it does not work.”

DuBois, Palmieri’s attorney, said his client initially got along well enough with the Hartmans. He said an incident about two years ago, precipitated by the Hartmans, triggered a falling out, but he declined to reveal specifics.

“We're glad that these charges were removed from the Eden court and moved to a neutral jurisdiction – not one where, you know, Ms. Hartman is essentially the boss of the of the police department,” Dubois said. Savage said Hartman’s position has not affected how town police handled the case.

Hartman declined an interview request, but issued a statement through her office.

“This is an ongoing police matter, and my administration will continue to work closely and in complete cooperation with all of law enforcement to ensure the safety of every home, business and resident of Eden,” Hartman wrote.

News Staff Reporter Harold McNeil contributed to this report.