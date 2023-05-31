A worker at a Tim Hortons in Niagara Falls was beaten by several people while at work Sunday night, a disturbing attack that was captured on video and posted on Facebook.

The assault happened at the coffee shop at 3024 Pine Ave., at Hyde Park Boulevard.

"Charges are expected soon" in the case, which is being investigated by Niagara Falls police, Niagara Falls officials said in a news release Tuesday night.

The cellphone video shows a white SUV arrive at the business and a woman enter, followed by several others.

The woman walks up to the counter, starts talking and then walks around the counter into the employee area, the video shows. She walks toward an employee standing near the drive-thru window and repeatedly hits her, with another attacker following and also hitting the victim.

At least one other person appears to join in the attack, which lasts for 50 seconds before the video ends. Some onlookers yell as the beating continues. The attack and video was first reported by the Niagara Gazette.

A representative of the company that owns the Tim Hortons declined to comment on the victim's condition, citing the ongoing police investigation.

"We are disgusted by the actions of these individuals and our prayers and support are with our team member to make a full recovery," Richard Sabin, district manager for CBR Holdings Inc., said in a text message. "Our team's safety is and always will be our No. 1 concern."

The shop will be closing its dining room at 2 p.m. daily and the entire store at 8 p.m. for the foreseeable future, Sabin said.

CBR Holdings owns seven Tim Hortons locations in the Niagara Falls area.

Falls Police Superintendent John Faso, in the release, said he was "appalled" at what was depicted in the video.

"We will not tolerate this behavior in our city," Faso said. "Those responsible will be brought to justice in this matter."