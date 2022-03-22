 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges against man in sex abuse case are dismissed in Niagara County Court
0 comments

Charges against man in sex abuse case are dismissed in Niagara County Court

Support this work for $1 a month

A man named as a co-defendant in a sex abuse case against a Starpoint Middle School teacher has been cleared of all charges against him, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Terrence M. Connors Tuesday said that after examining all of the facts in the case, the prosecution moved to dismiss all charges against his client, John R. Scholl Jr., 40. Connors said Niagara County Court Judge James Faso granted the motion and all charges against Scholl were dismissed.

"The system worked," said Connors.

"The detectives and the prosecutors continued their investigation until they found additional facts that exonerated Mr. Scholl," he added.

Scholl was charged on Nov. 24 with committing a third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree attempted rape and third-degree sex abuse in connection an incident that was alleged to have occurred on Feb. 8, 2021, at the Niagara Resort and Casino.

His co-defendant in the case was a Starpoint Middle School teacher.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility
Crime News

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility

  • Updated

If the person wants help in Buffalo, options are few. But after Monday's shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue by Buffalo police officers, another option is getting some attention: the crisis stabilization center, a 24-hour operation that provides a comprehensive array of services that take a holistic approach to helping a person in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News