Charges against man in sex abuse case are dismissed in Niagara County Court

A man named as a co-defendant in a sex abuse case against a Starpoint Middle School teacher has been cleared of all charges against him, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Terrence M. Connors Tuesday said that after examining all of the facts in the case, the prosecution moved to dismiss all charges against his client, John R. Scholl Jr., 40. Connors said Niagara County Court Judge James Faso granted the motion and all charges against Scholl were dismissed.

"The system worked," said Connors.

"The detectives and the prosecutors continued their investigation until they found additional facts that exonerated Mr. Scholl," he added.

Scholl was charged on Nov. 24 with committing a third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree attempted rape and third-degree sex abuse in connection an incident that was alleged to have occurred on Feb. 8, 2021, at the Niagara Resort and Casino.

His co-defendant in the case was a Starpoint Middle School teacher.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.