Charge upgraded against Jamestown trucker accused of killing teen

A Jamestown trucker faces an upgraded charge for allegedly striking and killing a 15-year-old girl on Friday, according to a Facebook post by Jamestown Police.
Police said Randall J. Rolison, 58, has been charged with a Class D felony, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a death. He previously was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Alexis C. Hughan, also of Jamestown, was struck at about 12:24 p.m. by a tractor-trailer driven by Rolison as she crossed West Sixth Street.
Rolison appeared Wednesday before Jamestown City Court Judge John LaMancuso, who ruled that the case be held over for a grand jury. Rolison was remanded back to Chautauqua County Jail without bail. An investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible, according to Jamestown Police.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.