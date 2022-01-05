 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charge upgraded against Jamestown trucker accused of killing teen
A Jamestown trucker faces an upgraded charge for allegedly striking and killing a 15-year-old girl on Friday, according to a Facebook post by Jamestown Police.

Police said Randall J. Rolison, 58, has been charged with a Class D felony, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a death. He previously was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Alexis C. Hughan, also of Jamestown, was struck at about 12:24 p.m. by a tractor-trailer driven by Rolison as she crossed West Sixth Street.

Rolison appeared Wednesday before Jamestown City Court Judge John LaMancuso, who ruled that the case be held over for a grand jury. Rolison was remanded back to Chautauqua County Jail without bail. An investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible, according to Jamestown Police. 

