Channel 7 reporter in stable condition after being struck by vehicle

A WKBW-TV reporter is listed in stable condition after she was struck by a vehicle that was involved in a collision, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday near Grider Street and Maple Ridge Avenue, near Erie County Medical Center.

A pickup pulled out of a parking lot in front of another vehicle heading south on Grider, causing the collision, police said.

The two vehicles went off the road, and one struck the reporter as she stood at the corner of the intersection.

Police did not identify the victim, but WKBW on Monday night identified her as reporter Lilia Wood.

Wood was preparing a report when she was hit, the news station reported.

Wood, 23, was taken to ECMC.

The incident remains under investigation, a police spokesman said.

