Changes pending against North Tonawanda man after fire in his apartment
Charges are pending against a man who was burned in a fire in his Tremont Street apartment Sunday after multiple explosive devices allegedly were found there, North Tonawanda Police Capt. Daryl Truty reported.

According to the report, Daniel Benchik suffered burns to his hands and face and is being treated for his injuries.

Truty said that Benchik told officers he burned food in the kitchen, producing a large amount of smoke.

Detectives called to the scene discovered several suspicious items, Truty reported.

Assisting police were officers from the Niagara County Drug Task Force and personnel from the Erie County Bomb Squad, Niagara County Hazmat, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Tremont Street between Vandervoort Street and Payne Avenue was closed for several hours.

