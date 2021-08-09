Celoron public works garage destroyed in Sunday morning fire

The Village of Celeron's Department of Public Works garage and all its contents were ruined in a fire that erupted about 6 a.m. Sunday, Mayor Scott Schrecengost said.

The one-story building at 50 Gifford Ave. cannot be salvaged, and the same is true for the village vehicles inside the structure, the mayor said. He met with an insurance company representative Monday.

"We have a major loss," Schrecengost said.

Capt. Richard Telford of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said the cause was "combustibles," such as clothing, stored near a hot water tank.

"We believe there was some things stored too close to it," Telford said. "The water tank was not in good condition."

"No one was around when this happened," Schrecengost said. No one was hurt in the fire.

Celoron Hose Company posted on its Facebook page that it was assisted by the City of Jamestown Fire Department, as well as volunteer fire companies from Lakewood, Busti and Kiantone, Ellicott police and Chautauqua County Emergency Medical Services.

