Cattaraugus woman sentenced to 10 years in child pornography case

A Cattaraugus County woman convicted of distributing child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.
Prosecutors said Melanie Thompson, 47, of Cattaraugus, took and exchanged explicit photographs of three minors between January 2017 and March 2020.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey T. Fiut, who oversaw the case, said that Thompson took photos of her first victim, then impersonated that victim in conversations with two other minor male victims and an adult.
Fiut said she sent photos of her first victim to the two male minors and received explicit photos of them in return.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
