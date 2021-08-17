Cattaraugus woman sentenced to 10 years in child pornography case

A Cattaraugus County woman convicted of distributing child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Prosecutors said Melanie Thompson, 47, of Cattaraugus, took and exchanged explicit photographs of three minors between January 2017 and March 2020.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey T. Fiut, who oversaw the case, said that Thompson took photos of her first victim, then impersonated that victim in conversations with two other minor male victims and an adult.

Fiut said she sent photos of her first victim to the two male minors and received explicit photos of them in return.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.