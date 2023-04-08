A Cattaraugus County Jail inmate faces a charge of first-degree escape after he reportedly climbed through ceiling tiles and entered a restricted area at the jail, Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said.

According to a report, Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Ashford, was found hiding in the ceiling about noon Wednesday, shortly after corrections officers noticed that he was not where he was supposed to be.

He was taken into custody without incident, arraigned before County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz and remanded back to the jail.

Dashnaw had been jailed without bail a day earlier on charges stemming from an altercation involving a baseball bat.

State Police in Machias arrested Dashnaw following an incident in a home on Fritz Road in the Town of Ashford where a bat had been used to injure a person and damage property.

He had been arraigned in Ashford Town Court on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.