Cattaraugus County woman sentenced to 4 months in jail for stealing nearly $180,000

A Cattaraugus County woman has been sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to four months in jail followed by five years of probation for stealing nearly $180,000 from a man whom she convinced she needed the money to pay her medical bills while receiving treatment at an out-of-state facility.

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Ashley Knopf of Leon admitted that she befriended the 62-year-old victim in order to commit the larceny.

Between December 2018 and February 2020, Knopf stole $177,488 from the victim. The evidence showed that she was in Western New York while committing the crime.

Knopf pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny on Dec. 22, 2020.

As part of Knopf's sentence, Wojtaszek ordered her to make full restitution to the victim.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gary M. Ertel of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau.

