Cattaraugus County town judge resigns while under investigation

A Town of Persia judge in Cattaraugus County resigned last week to end an investigation by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
Mark A. Schindler resigned effective March 16, seven months after the commission notified him he was under investigation for three allegations.
The commission said it was investigating whether Schindler failed to make mandatory reports and remittances of court fees to the state comptroller; imposed fines and surcharges outside the legal limits; and made a snide comment about a Seneca Nation annuity at the arraignment of a defendant who identifies as Native American.
Schindler agreed as part of a stipulation with the commission that he would never seek or accept judicial office in the future.
Schindler, who is not a lawyer, had been a town judge since 2013. His term of office would have expired Dec. 31, 2024.
