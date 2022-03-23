 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattaraugus County town judge resigns while under investigation
0 comments

Cattaraugus County town judge resigns while under investigation

Support this work for $1 a month

A Town of Persia judge in Cattaraugus County resigned last week to end an investigation by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. 

Mark A. Schindler resigned effective March 16, seven months after the commission notified him he was under investigation for three allegations. 

The commission said it was investigating whether Schindler failed to make mandatory reports and remittances of court fees to the state comptroller; imposed fines and surcharges outside the legal limits; and made a snide comment about a Seneca Nation annuity at the arraignment of a defendant who identifies as Native American. 

Schindler agreed as part of a stipulation with the commission that he would never seek or accept judicial office in the future. 

Schindler, who is not a lawyer, had been a town judge since 2013. His term of office would have expired Dec. 31, 2024. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William admits his 'profound sorrow' for slavery on Jamaica visit

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility
Crime News

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility

  • Updated

If the person wants help in Buffalo, options are few. But after Monday's shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue by Buffalo police officers, another option is getting some attention: the crisis stabilization center, a 24-hour operation that provides a comprehensive array of services that take a holistic approach to helping a person in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News