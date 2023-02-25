Two phone scams claiming to represent law enforcement have been reported recently in Cattaraugus County, Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb announced.

In one of the scams, Whitcomb said, someone claiming to be an employee of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office calls and tells people to send a payment electronically or else face federal charges.

The other scammer told a county resident that they had failed to provide a DNA sample as ordered, the sheriff said, and had to send an electronic payment or be subject to federal charges.

Whitcomb warned residents not to provide any personal information to scammers and never send them money electronically over the phone.