Cattaraugus County man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Hilbert College student

A Cattaraugus County man was sentenced Thursday to up to four years in prison for a high-speed crash last year that killed a Hilbert College student who was a passenger in his vehicle.
Wyoming County Court Judge Michael M. Mohun sentenced Michael A. Conrad, 21, of Eagle, to 1 1/3 to four years in prison for second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Cori Lynn Shearing, 20, of Bliss, in the April 4, 2020 accident.
Conrad was driving under the influence of drugs at speeds up to 97 mph when the crash occurred, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.
Mohun also sentenced Conrad to concurrent prison terms for his guilty pleas to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, 1 1/3 to four years, and second-degree assault, two years. Conrad received a conditional discharge and revocation of his driver's license for driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs.
He had faced a maximum punishment of five to 15 years for the manslaughter charge, the District Attorney's Office said.
“Our hearts continue to go out to the Shearing family for the tragic loss of a daughter, sister, and friend Cori," Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said in a statement Thursday.
"While this sentencing will bring finality to the criminal case and some closure, there isn’t any sentence that will fill the loss. Hopefully this case will make people think about not drinking or using drugs while operating their cars,” O’Geen added.
O'Geen said Shearing, a 2018 alumnus of Letchworth High School in Gainesville, had a promising future after having graduated at the top of her class.
In pleading guilty in December, Conrad admitted that he recklessly caused the death of Shearing by operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs on Pleasant Valley Road in Wethersfield. Shearing was dead at the scene when New York State Police arrived. An accident reconstruction expert determined that Conrad was driving at a speed of 97 mph immediately prior to the crash. A subsequent analysis of Conrad's blood indicated that he was under the influence of marijuana and ecstasy at the time of the accident, prosecutors said.
The case was prosecuted by First Assistant Wyoming County District Attorney Vincent A. Hemming. Norman P. Effman represented Conrad.