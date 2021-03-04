Cattaraugus County man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Hilbert College student

A Cattaraugus County man was sentenced Thursday to up to four years in prison for a high-speed crash last year that killed a Hilbert College student who was a passenger in his vehicle.

Wyoming County Court Judge Michael M. Mohun sentenced Michael A. Conrad, 21, of Eagle, to 1 1/3 to four years in prison for second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Cori Lynn Shearing, 20, of Bliss, in the April 4, 2020 accident.

Man admits drug-impaired driving in 97-mph crash that killed 20-year-old Michael A. Conrad, of Eagle, faces five to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Wyoming County Court.

Conrad was driving under the influence of drugs at speeds up to 97 mph when the crash occurred, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.

Mohun also sentenced Conrad to concurrent prison terms for his guilty pleas to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, 1 1/3 to four years, and second-degree assault, two years. Conrad received a conditional discharge and revocation of his driver's license for driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs.

He had faced a maximum punishment of five to 15 years for the manslaughter charge, the District Attorney's Office said.

“Our hearts continue to go out to the Shearing family for the tragic loss of a daughter, sister, and friend Cori," Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said in a statement Thursday.